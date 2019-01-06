Start tracking your moods in 2019 with Year in Pixels [App of the Week]

2019 is here, and you can use the app Year in Pixels to track your moods throughout the year.

The app is relatively simple. Every day, it sends you a reminder at a time that you set, asking you how your day went.

To select how your day was, the app presents you with five colours that represent your mood each day. These colours can be customized to be whatever you want. There are no words associated with the mood icons, but it can be assumed they range from a bad day to a really good day.

In addition to the icons, you choose some emotions from a list to better nail down how you were feeling. The app’s default list has things like ‘stress,’ ‘excitement,’ ‘sadness’ and more. Additionally, you can add custom emotions to this list if you need more options.

Finally, you can write some notes for each day if you want to treat the app as a mini journal.

The app is ad-supported, but you can pay $1.99 CAD to get ‘Pixel Plus,’ which, besides removing ads, lets you add gradients to the pixels to create custom colours. It also gives you a handful of pre-made themes to choose from.

Overall this is a cool app that makes tracking your year pretty easy. Once you’ve loaded in a bunch of days, the app even displays them as a grid so you can see what your dominant mood has been in every week, month or year.

You can download Year in Pixels from the Google Play Store for free. There are similar apps on iOS as well.