Apple iTunes and AirPlay 2 coming to Samsung Smart TVs this year

2019 is a new year and Apple has started off by doing something it never has done.
During CES 2019, Samsung announced it has signed a partnership with Apple that will bring iTunes content to 2018 and 2019 lineup of televisions.
The iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will go live sometime ‘beginning this spring’ in ‘more than 100 countries.” For 2018 TVs, owners will be notified and receive a firmware update. Owners will be able to purchase or and rent content from iTunes straight from the TV – you won’t need an Apple TV set-top-box.
In addition, Samsung noted the 2018/2019 TVs will also be graced AirPlay 2 support and be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad to the television. “Samsung customers will be able to effortlessly play videos, photos, music, podcasts and more from Apple devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models,” says Samsung.
AirPlay 2 support will be available in 190 countries worldwide and will arrive with the same update as the iTunes Movies and TV Shows app.
“We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform,” said Samsung’s executive vice president of visual display, Jin Lee. “Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone.”
Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no indication from Samsung Canada but we have reached out for clarification.
This move could very well set the stage for Apple’s rumoured streaming service.
Source: Samsung
