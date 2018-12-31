Soulja Boy stops selling his bootleg emulator consoles

Soulja Boy says he had to “boss up” and pull his SouljaGame handheld and console from his online store as he “didn’t have a choice.”
The two devices, which are the same piracy-focused game systems widely available on platforms like Amazon and Alibaba, emulated copyrighted games from various platforms, including the PlayStation, NES, Game Boy Advance and more. The systems included preinstalled games as well as the ability to load ROMs onto them from an SD card. A company called Anbernic is listed as the manufacturer of these systems.
Well keep waiting the games were licensed to us. Why y’all want to see a black man fail so bad smh https://t.co/DpCd0zk9mX
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 28, 2018
SouljaWatch lists the Soulja Game Console at $149 USD (about $199 CAD), though it was originally priced at $199 USD. On the other hand, the Soulja Handheld is priced at $99 USD (approximately $132 CAD), but was first listed at $199. The price of both consoles has been increased significantly over their cost on other digital retail platforms.
Initially, Soulja Boy made the amusing claim that all the games were licensed to him legally, with the rapper citing Nintendo’s titles specifically. It seems, as many expected, that this wasn’t exactly true, as the consoles were pulled from his store just a few days later.
I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice. 🤷🏾♂️
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 29, 2018
Although the specifics of why Souja Boy ultimately opted to stop selling the consoles are unknown, it’s likely that an army of lawyers from Nintendo had something to do with it.
Jan 2019 the esports team launches. Get ready the hustle doesn’t stop. Big plans will be announced soon I’m just getting started
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 28, 2018
Despite this fiasco, Soulja Boy says that he still has plans to launch an eSports team at some point in 2019.
Source: Twitter (@souljaboy) Via: Engadget
Comments