Protective film of Sony Xperia XZ4 reveals a very tall aspect ratio: report

Dec 31, 2018

11:37 AM EST

Chinese leaker Ice Universe has shared a video of the protective film for the Sony Xperia XZ4. It’s unclear where or how the leaker got this video. However, it suggests the phone will feature an unusual aspect ratio.

If no stretching of any sort has happened to this video, then the XZ4 will be an odd looking smartphone. Other than the tall aspect ratio, the phone might have dual front-facing cameras, though it’s possible that one of the holes is for another type of sensor.

The phone also has pretty thin bezels especially considering this is allegedly a Sony device.

It’s unclear when Sony will reveal its XZ4. However, similar to 2018’s Xperia XZ2, it’s possible the Japan-based company will unveil the device at Mobile World Congress in February.

Source: Ice Universe

