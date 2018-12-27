Pixel 3 Lite to launch in early Spring 2019: report

Google will launch the Pixel 3 Lite, the company’s rumoured, but oft-leaked, upcoming midrange smartphone, in the U.S. in “early Spring,” according to Android Police‘s David Ruddock.
Citing a source “familiar with the company’s plans,” Android Police reports that Google will launch two new Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite — through U.S. carrier Verizon in early 2019.
At the moment, AP says it doesn’t have an exact launch date, nor does it have any pricing information.
The report doesn’t mention an international release either.
That said, unless the Pixel 3 Lite is either a full or timed exclusive to Verizon, it’s likely Google plans to release the smartphone in other markets in and around the same timeframe.
Recent leaks have suggested the Pixel 3 Lite will feature a Snapdragon 670 or 710 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a headphone jack and a single 12-megapixel rear-facing camera.
Like with its current high-end Pixel 3 lineup, Google will reportedly offer the Pixel 3 Lite in two sizes, with the smaller of the two smartphones expected to feature a 5.5-inch display and the larger expected to feature a 6-inch display.
Source: Android Police
