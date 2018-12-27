Chrome OS code suggests Google plans to migrate Messages web app to Google.com

It appears Google plans on migrating its Messages web app from Android.com to Google.com, according to a Chromium Gerrit code edit spotted by 9to5Google.
The code in question is a switch that instructs Chrome OS devices to visit messages.google.com — instead of messages.android.com — when users take advantage of the platform’s “Better Together” functionality.
At the time of writing, messages.google.com isn’t active, though that could change over the next few weeks.
It’s likely Google will keep both domains active for at least a couple of weeks while it migrates users to the former.
The move comes part of a wider initiative by Google to reduce the visibility of Android as a major part of its brand arsenal. For instance, the company did not mention the operating system when it announced the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in October 2018.
In the case of Messages, the SMS app was called Android Messages until recently. And in yet another example: at the start of this year, Google rebranded Android Pay to Google Pay.
Source: Chromium Gerrit Via: 9to5Google
