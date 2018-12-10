Rumour suggests Google is also working on a Pixel 3 XL Lite

Over the past month, leaks surrounding a mid-range Pixel 3 have circulated on the internet. Now there’s a new report that claims Google is also planning a Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ XL — at least that’s what we’re calling it for now.
The rumour originates from frequent leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer who has partnered with 91mobiles to share detailed information and factory CAD-based renders of the unannounced handset.
The leak indicates that the phone sports a 6-inch display with a 2,220 x 1,080-pixel resolution that ditches the 3 XL’s notch. In addition, the device reportedly drops the Pixel 3 XL’s dual front-facing cameras in favour of a single selfie shooter.
While the leak doesn’t provide any information on the rest of the device’s specs, going off the smaller variant’s rumoured specifications one could speculate that the Pixel 3 Lite XL will feature a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of battery, the Pixel 3 Lite is expected to feature a 2,915mAh battery, so the 3 Lite XL will have a battery that’s equal to or bigger than the one in the smaller variant.
It’s unknown when Google will reveal either handset.
Source: 91mobiles & OnLeaks
