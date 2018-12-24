Here are Canadian carrier’s 2018 Boxing Week deals

While a chunk of the country is gearing up for the December 25th festivities, Canada’s carriers are slowly unveiling a steady stream of deals on phones, wireless plans and accessories.
Rogers
- 128GB iPhone XR for $0 on a two-year Ultra plan
- 64GB iPhone XS for $299 on a two-year Ultra plan (or when you trade in an iPhone 7 Plus device or newer)
- 64GB iPhone X for $0 on a two-year Ultra plan
- 64GB iPhone 8 for $0 on a two-year Premium plan
- 64GB iPhone 8 for $0 Plus on a two-year Premium+ plan
- 32GB iPhone 7 for $0 on a two-year Smart plan
Fido
- 128GB iPhone XR for $0 on a two-year XXL plan
- 64GB iPhone XS for $299 on a two-year XXL plan
- 64GB iPhone XS for $0 on a two-year XXL plan
- 64GB iPhone 8 for $0 on a two-year Large plan
- 64GB iPhone 8 Plus for $0 on a two-year Extra Large plan
- 32GB iPhone 7 on a two-year Medium plan
Bell
Plan offers:
- iPhone X for $0 down on a two-year Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus plan
- iPhone XR for $0 down on a two-year Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus plan
- iPhone 8 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month with data
- iPhone 8 Plus for $0 down on a two-year Premium Smartphone Plus plan
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month with data
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $0 down on a two-year Premium Smartphone Plus plan
- LG G7 ThinQ for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month with data
- Samsung Galaxy S8 for $0 on a two-year plan starting at $85-per-month with data
- Bell is also offering double the data on select two-year plans.
Accessories offers:
- Subscribers who activate select Samsung smartphones on certain two-year plans with data can receive a bonus gift of AKG headphones valued at $199 while supplies last.
- If subscribers add a new member to a Bell Share plan, they can save $10-per-month and get 4GB of shareable data.
- Subscribers who activate a Huawei P20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro on select two-year plans can receive a Huawei Watch 2 valued at $350 while supplies last.
- Subscribers who activate a two-year plan with tablet data can receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab E for $0, as well as an additional 2GB of data for 24 months if you activate it on a Tablet Share plan.
- Finally, customers who trade in their devices can get up to $450 towards a new device or accessories. This offer is in-store only.
- Apple Watch Series 4 for $0 down and installments of $28.50-per-month on a two-year Smartwatch plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch for $0 down and installments of $20.83-per-month on a two-year Smartwatch plan
- Google Home for $99.99 while quantities last
Virgin Mobile
Hardware offers:
- Samsung Galaxy A8 for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and a bonus 64GB microSD card for $0 on a two-year Platinum plan
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and a $100 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- Huawei P20 and a $150 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- iPhone 6S and a $150 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- LG G6 and a $100 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Silver plan
- iPhone 8 for $0 down on a two-year Platinum plan
- iPhone XR for $0 down on a two-year Diamond Plus plan
- LG G7 ThinQ for $0 down on a two-year Platinum plan
- iPhone 7 and a $100 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- LG G7 One and a $100 bonus gift card for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan
- Google Home for $99.99
Plan offers:
- Up to 4GB of bonus data on select plans
- Up to 4GB of BYOD data for $50-per-month
Telus
Hardware offers:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- Samsung Galaxy S8 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85-per-month
- Google Pixel 3 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month
- Google Pixel 3 XL for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- Google Pixel 2 XL for $0 down on a two-year-plan starting at $95-per-month
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro for $250 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- Huawei P20 Pro for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month
- Huawei P20 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85-per-month
- LG G7 ThinQ for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month
- LG G7 One for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85-per-month
- iPhone XS for $460 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- iPhone XS Max for $590 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- iPhone XR for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- iPhone X for $0 down on a two-year plans starting at $115-per-month
- iPhone 8 Plus for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- iPhone 8 for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
- Apple Watch Series 4 for $0 down on a two-year Telus Easy Payment plan
Data offers:
- 1GB with bonus 4GB data for $25-per-month
- 2GB with bonus 4GB data for $30-per-month
- 4GB with bonus 4GB data for $35-per-month
- 6GB with bonus 6GB data for $45-per-month
- 8GB with bonus 8GB data for $60-per-month
Freedom Mobile
Hardware offers:
- iPhone XS Max for $0 on select Big Gig plans with MyTab
- iPhone 8 for $10-per-month on select Big Gig plans
- Samsung Galaxy S9 for $10-per-month on select Big Gig plans
- Samsung Galaxy A8 for $5-per-month on plans $40-per-month and up
Plan offers:
- 100GB Big Gig Bonus with $60/10GB plans, also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited global text
- 10GB for $50-per-month for the first 12 months
- $43-per-month plan with 3GB of LTE data, 6.5GB of 3G data, unlimited talk and text, plug Big Binge Bonus
SaskTel
Saskatchewan-based Crown Carrier SaskTel has formally unveiled its collection of Boxing Day deals.
Read on below for wireless, internet and television offers.
Wireless offers:
- New wireless customers can receive a $200 bill credit by signing up for a two-year voice and data contract
- New and existing customers can receive three months of unlimited data when purchasing a device on a two-year voice and data contract
- Buy an LG G7 One on two-year voice and data contract and receive a $100 bill credit
- Customers who purchase an eligible Samsung device on a two-year voice and data contract will receive a pair of JBL wireless on-ear headphones
Internet offers:
- First month is free for new internet customers who bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
- New Fusion customers get the first month of service for free
Television offers:
- New maxTV and internet customers get the first month free when bundled with wireless, with the second and third months for $49.95
- Customers who add maxTV to internet get their first month of television for free when they bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
- New maxTV Stream customers get their first month free, and can get two maxTV Stream media boxes for $139 in total
Eastlink
Hardware offers:
- $0 down on any smartphone
- iPhone 7 with 8GB of data starting at $75-per-month
- Free Google Home Mini with purchase of LG G7 One
- Free LG X Power 3 with any Data Plus plan
Plan offers:
- 5GB of bonus data with the activation or upgrade to a Data Plus plan
- $200 contract buyouts
