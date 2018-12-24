News
PREVIOUS|

iOS 12.1.2 reportedly blocking some iPhones from accessing wireless networks

It looks like the latest iOS isn't the update people were hoping for

Dec 24, 2018

2:38 PM EST

0 comments

Recent reports suggest that the latest iOS update is causing some users’ devices to drop their LTE or other wireless connections.

Users around the world are complaining online that once they updated to Apple’s latest version of iOS — 12.1.2 — they started experiencing issues connecting to LTE and Wi-Fi networks.

While there are several issues, Forbes reports that Apple is already beta testing iOS 12.1.3. Ideally the next stable update should be out shortly to solve these connection issues. iOS 12.1.2 was the update Apple rushed out to avoid an iPhone ban in China.

Source: Forbes

Related Articles

News

Nov 16, 2017

7:07 PM EST

Latest iOS update includes fix for iPhone X screen responsiveness issue

News

Mar 9, 2015

2:03 PM EST

Apple announces iOS 8.2 with support for Apple Watch

News

Dec 22, 2018

11:35 AM EST

For a limited time get the Fortnite Rogue Agent pack from the App Store

News

Dec 20, 2018

3:40 PM EST

Tesla app will soon let users schedule service appointments on the go

Comments