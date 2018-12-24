Recent reports suggest that the latest iOS update is causing some users’ devices to drop their LTE or other wireless connections.
Users around the world are complaining online that once they updated to Apple’s latest version of iOS — 12.1.2 — they started experiencing issues connecting to LTE and Wi-Fi networks.
Thanks @Apple @AppleSupport for the Christmas present…since updating my iPhone to iOS 12.1.2 I can’t access cellular data. I reset my device and now I can’t activate it anymore. No Service. Your better fix this in an update soon! 😡
— Alex (@realalex_6) December 22, 2018
Hello @apple @AppleSupport do you have a solution for ios 12.1.2? My wife’s iPhone is not a phone anymore since Friday. pic.twitter.com/DpQfmZ37OP
— Juan J. Garcia (@juanjolau) December 23, 2018
@AppleSupport iOS 12.1.2 update is a total BS. Cellular data is not working properly. Can’t access any app data. PATHETIC. Did you backtest before rolling out the update? pic.twitter.com/8d910KlFYF
— Bharath (@msg_rb) December 21, 2018
While there are several issues, Forbes reports that Apple is already beta testing iOS 12.1.3. Ideally the next stable update should be out shortly to solve these connection issues. iOS 12.1.2 was the update Apple rushed out to avoid an iPhone ban in China.
Source: Forbes
