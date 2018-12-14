Tumblr back on iOS App Store, days ahead of upcoming adult content ban

Anyone with an iPhone or iPad can once again download U.S. microblogging portal Tumblr’s iOS app.
According to a December 14th, 2018 Engadget post, corroborated by MobileSyrup, Tumblr is back on the iOS App Store, just days ahead of the microblogging platform’s December 17th, 2018 adult content ban.
“This particular update also includes changes to Tumblr’s Community Guidelines, which prohibit certain kinds of content from being shown on Tumblr,” reads an excerpt from the ‘What’s New’ section on the App Store listing for Tumblr.
Tumblr was originally delisted from the iOS App Store in late November 2018, after child pornography was discovered on the platform.
“Much of the sexualized content circulated among LGBTQ Tumblr users make available depictions of sexuality that are frequently rendered invisible or marginalized.” Great piece on Tumblr’s reactionary move to ban “adult” content.https://t.co/Ai1HicSevg
— Sean 💥 M. Kennedy (@slicksean) December 14, 2018
Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio later used a December 3rd, 2018 Tumblr blog post to announce that the company would adopt a ban on all forms of adult content on December 17th.
“We’ve realized that in order to continue to fulfill our promise and place in culture, especially as it evolves, we must change,” wrote D’Onofrio, in the same December 3rd post.
The company’s adult content ban was viewed by many Tumblr community members as an overreaction, arguing that the ban will harm sex workers as well as members part of marginalized communities who used Tumblr as a source of representation.
Tumblr has nonetheless refused to walk back its ban, and explicit photographs — with few exceptions, including health-related images and art that contains nudity — is still set to be purged from the platform next week.
Via: Engadget
