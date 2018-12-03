Tumblr to ban pornographic content from its site

Tumblr says it will ban all adult content from its platform on December 17th, 2018, according to a recent blog post.
“There is no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content. We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community,” said Jeff D’Onofrio, Tumblr’s CEO, in the post.
“We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” said D’Onofrio.
This announcement comes a few days after The Verge reported Tumblr was removed from Apple’s iOS App Store following a child pornography incident.
Tumblr’s help centre page says “adult content primarily includes photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female — presenting nipples, and any content — including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations that depicts sex acts.”
Tumblr said in the post that existing members whose content has been flagged as adult will get an email indicating that their content “will be reverted to a private setting viewable only by you.”
The platform added that if members feel their content was wrongly flagged, they can then appeal the decision.
Comments