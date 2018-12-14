SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 186: All I want for Christmas is spyware

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom reporter Shruti Shekar, and special guest and Android Central managing editor, Daniel Bader discuss Huawei and Bill 66.
Recently, Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver on fraud charges. Meng has since been granted bail. The team talks about these developments and what it means for Canada’s 5G infrastructure as well as Canadian carrier’s relationship with Huawei.
The team debates whether the news will impact the advancement of 5G technology in Canada.
In other telecom news, the team discusses Bill 66, which aims to roll back the Wireless Services Agreements Act. The bill has yet to be debated by Ontario’s MPPs.
Tune in to hear the inside scoop and the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 41:06
Huawei: 2:00
Bill 66: 32:33
Shoutouts: 37:30
Igor gives his shoutout to the new album Fella by Clarity. Daniel gives his shoutout to Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Finally, Shruti gives her shoutout to the entire Mobilesyrup team.
Comments