Uber launches safe community initiative with Crime Stoppers in Toronto and Ottawa

Uber has partnered with Crime Stoppers International to launch a safe community initiative in cities across the United States and Canada.
Toronto and Ottawa are the first two launch markets in Canada.
Through the partnership, Uber drivers will be able to directly report potential crimes to law enforcement through the Uber app. Specifically, drivers will be given access a dedicated online crime report portal that law enforcement uses, as well as a CSI hotline.
Uber says it has a team of about a dozen former law enforcement professionals that helped with this initiative, in addition to Crime Stoppers International.
“This partnership is the result of Uber listening to the communities we serve. Uber has invested in a global team of former law enforcement professionals, response team specialists, and an online portal for law enforcement use only,” said Mike Sullivan, head of Global Law Enforcement Operations, in a press statement. “These components work together to inform, cooperate with, and respond to law enforcement’s investigative needs.”
“The partnership between Toronto Crime Stoppers and Uber is aimed to mobilize drivers to anonymously report criminal activity” added Sean Sportun, chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.
“This is an excellent example of a local vision that began in Toronto, which has now become a global need to create a synergy of information gathering towards enhancing community safety.”
Uber and Crime Stoppers say they plan to expand the initiative into other markets soon.
Drivers and other members of the public can also report crimes by visiting www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
Source: Uber Canada
Comments