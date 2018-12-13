Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL users are still experiencing call quality issues

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL users are reporting that they’re still experiencing an ongoing calling issue on their devices.
A user on the Pixel User Community first noted the issue on November 24th, writing that during calls they experienced “choppy audio, words being cut off, extreme echo and tinniness, periods of complete silence, words being ‘stacked’ and more.” With this issue, call quality sounds fine on the Pixel 3 user’s end, but on the other end of the call, it can be difficult to hear what’s being said.
Even MobileSyrup writer Sameer Chabbra experienced the issue with his Pixel 3, though he states that it got better after the December security patch. Other Pixel 3 owners in the above thread state that the patch didn’t help whatsoever. Yet others claim call quality has worsened since the update.
A spokesperson from Google hasn’t responded to the thread, and even 20 days later the issue persists for some users.
We’ve reached out to Google for comment.
Let us know in the comments below if you’re still experiencing this issue.
Source: Pixel User Community
