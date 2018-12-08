Forest is an app to help you focus [App of the Week]

Forest is a charming app that helps users stay focused by keeping them off of their phone.

The app has been out since the beginning of the year, and it’s recently been placed on Apple’s top apps of the year list.

The central concept behind Forest is to plant a virtual tree in the app every time you want to focus on something. The goal is to spend time focusing on things every day in order to grow a forest of virtual trees.

If you open your phone and navigate outside of the app then the tree dies.

To use the app, you have to select a limit for how long you want to focus and then the tree or shrub will grow within that time frame. The longer the time you set, the larger the tree will be.

Once the tree has grown, you can even set a timer for a break if you want to keep yourself on track.

You can also set tags to each tree to help keep track of the reasons you decide to focus for.

Users who pay for the premium version of the app can also earn achievements and coins to spend on new plants to populate your forest. You can also tap on the tree on the main screen to change the variety of the plant.

There is even an option to listen to ambient music from the app. The default sound is ‘Forest Rain,’ but users can unlock more by growing more trees to earn coins.

The app also plants trees in real life when users spend virtual coins. Forest is available on both iOS and Android, plus there’s a browser extension to use on your computer.