MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Wearables and audio [2018 Edition]

Wearables and audio
Connected devices can make for excellent gifts. There is such a diverse selection of great products. Better yet, there are options to fit almost any cost.
When it comes to wearbles, there are many great options. The Apple Watch is great for iPhone fans, and Fitbit makes fantastic fitness trackers for everyone — athlete or not.
We also compiled several excellent headphones and Bluetooth speakers for the audiophile in your life.
Check out our list of the best wearable and audio gifts for the nerds in your life.
Withings Steel HR Sport
Withings makes some of the most unique fitness trackers in the world. The brilliant melding of traditional watch faces with e-ink displays and fitness tracking components make for a stylish watch unlike any other.
$263
Fitbit Versa
For the fitness nerd that wants more out of their wearable, the Fitbit Versa is the best activity tracker and smartwatch combo. And it plays well with Android and Apple
$249.95
Fossil Explorist
One of the newest Google Wear OS smartwatches, the Fossil Explorist has a premium design and great software, making it one of the most promising smartwatches on the market right now for Android users.
$365
Fitbit Charge 3
The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fantastic fitness tracker for the athlete in your life. With a refreshed design and great new features, the Charge 3 makes for an excellent wrist-companion.
$199.95
Apple Watch Series 4
If you’re buying for someone in the Apple ecosystem, then the new Apple Watch is the premiere wearable for them. It’s designed from the ground up to work with an iPhone. It’s hard to beat that experience with any other wearable.
$519
Apple AirPods
When it comes to true-wireless earbuds, there’s few that compare to Apple’s AirPods. The ease of connection, the stability, the recognizable style are all pros. These are a great accessory for any iPhone fan.
$219
Amazfit Bip
The Bip is an excellent budget smartwatch. This little watch has GPS and can last for over a month on a single charge. Plus, it has an e-ink display for anyone that loves the retro futurism of its look.
$130
Loop True Wireless Earbuds
Looking for great truly wireless earbuds but don’t want to fork out a huge amount of money? The Loop wireless earbuds are a solid option with good sound and a great build.
$130
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony makes some of the best headphones out there, but its noise cancelling WH-1000XM3s are the best. They’re a premium product with a premium price, but once you put them, on the world just disappears. There really isn’t a price on that.
$449.99
OnePlus Type-C Bullets
OnePlus offers great value on its phones and accessories, and the Bullets earbuds are no exception. The Type-C Bullets are excellent for the music-lover on a budget. However, the Bullets Wireless are fantastic as well, for a higher price.
$26.95
UE Boom 3
Bluetooth speakers are almost a dime a dozen at this point. Finding one that will last, has great features and great sound is harder than ever, but the latest UE Boom 3 hits all the right boxes without breaking the bank.
$199.99
Aukey SoundTank
Aukey’s rugged SoundTank Bluetooth speaker offers solid sound and durability in a light, portable package -- and at a great price too. It's also got an AUX input for a wired connection. For the music lover on the go, this speaker will make a great companion.
$49.99
