Features
PREVIOUS|

MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Wearables and audio [2018 Edition]

Dec 8, 2018

4:01 PM EST

0 comments

Wearables and audio

Connected devices can make for excellent gifts. There is such a diverse selection of great products. Better yet, there are options to fit almost any cost.

When it comes to wearbles, there are many great options. The Apple Watch is great for iPhone fans, and Fitbit makes fantastic fitness trackers for everyone — athlete or not.

We also compiled several excellent headphones and Bluetooth speakers for the audiophile in your life.

Check out our list of the best wearable and audio gifts for the nerds in your life.

 

Withings Steel HR Sport

Withings makes some of the most unique fitness trackers in the world. The brilliant melding of traditional watch faces with e-ink displays and fitness tracking components make for a stylish watch unlike any other.

Buy from Withings

$263

Buy from Amazon

Fitbit Versa

For the fitness nerd that wants more out of their wearable, the Fitbit Versa is the best activity tracker and smartwatch combo. And it plays well with Android and Apple

Read the Review

$249.95

Buy from Fitbit

Fossil Explorist

One of the newest Google Wear OS smartwatches, the Fossil Explorist has a premium design and great software, making it one of the most promising smartwatches on the market right now for Android users.

Read the Review

   $365

Buy from Fossil

Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fantastic fitness tracker for the athlete in your life. With a refreshed design and great new features, the Charge 3 makes for an excellent wrist-companion.

Read the Review

    $199.95

Buy from Fitbit

Apple Watch Series 4

If you’re buying for someone in the Apple ecosystem, then the new Apple Watch is the premiere wearable for them. It’s designed from the ground up to work with an iPhone. It’s hard to beat that experience with any other wearable.

Read the Review

$519

Buy from Apple

Apple AirPods

When it comes to true-wireless earbuds, there’s few that compare to Apple’s AirPods. The ease of connection, the stability, the recognizable style are all pros. These are a great accessory for any iPhone fan.

Read the Review

$219

Buy from Apple

Amazfit Bip

The Bip is an excellent budget smartwatch. This little watch has GPS and can last for over a month on a single charge. Plus, it has an e-ink display for anyone that loves the retro futurism of its look.

Read the Review

$130

Buy from Amazfit

Loop True Wireless Earbuds

Looking for great truly wireless earbuds but don’t want to fork out a huge amount of money? The Loop wireless earbuds are a solid option with good sound and a great build.

Read the Review

$130

Buy from Loop

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony makes some of the best headphones out there, but its noise cancelling WH-1000XM3s are the best. They’re a premium product with a premium price, but once you put them, on the world just disappears. There really isn’t a price on that.

Learn More

$449.99

Buy from Best Buy

OnePlus Type-C Bullets

OnePlus offers great value on its phones and accessories, and the Bullets earbuds are no exception. The Type-C Bullets are excellent for the music-lover on a budget. However, the Bullets Wireless are fantastic as well, for a higher price.

Learn More

$26.95

Buy from OnePlus

UE Boom 3

Bluetooth speakers are almost a dime a dozen at this point. Finding one that will last, has great features and great sound is harder than ever, but the latest UE Boom 3 hits all the right boxes without breaking the bank.

Read the Review

$199.99

Buy from UE

Aukey SoundTank

Aukey’s rugged SoundTank Bluetooth speaker offers solid sound and durability in a light, portable package -- and at a great price too. It's also got an AUX input for a wired connection. For the music lover on the go, this speaker will make a great companion.

Learn More

  $49.99

Buy from Amazon

Related Articles

News

Nov 13, 2018

9:14 PM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 134: Is wearable tech back?

News

Nov 8, 2018

9:00 PM EST

Shinola’s new headphones feature a replaceable cord, memory foam ear tips

News

Nov 9, 2018

11:11 AM EST

Apple reportedly working on over-ear headphones with HomePod beamforming technology

Reviews

Nov 25, 2017

4:06 PM EST

Bluewave GET review: Not for everyone, but still incredible

Comments