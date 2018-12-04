Apple has revealed its top apps, games and media for 2018 and there’s a lot of cool content on the company’s list.
In 2018 Apple’s number one app of the year is Procreate Pocket the ultra mobile and ultra powerful design app for iPhone. Additionally, Apple has named Froggipedia, the augmented reality-based education app as its top choice for iPad.
The iPhone game of the year is the story-based physics puzzle game Donut County. On iPad, the beautiful puzzler, Gorogoa takes the prize.
In Apple’s Mac App Store the photo editing app Pixelmator Pro won the app of the year, while The Gardens Between won the game of the year.
The Canadian made Alto’s Odyssey is the Apple TV game of the year, meanwhile, Apple named Sweat the set-top box’s app of the year.
Apple has also named Canadian superstar Drake as the artist of the year. Additionally, newcomer Juice WRLD has taken the breakout artist of the year title.
Apple’s album of the year is the Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.
Here are Apple’s lists of top apps and games
Top paid iPhone apps
- Facetune
- Kirakire+
- PlantSnap Plant Identification
- The Wonder Weeks
- Afterlight 2
- My Talking Pet Pro
- Oh She Glows
- Full Fitness: Exercise workout trainer
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- Forest – Stay focused
Top paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- Notability
- GoodNotes 4
- Toca Life: Pets
- Duet Display
- Toca Life: After School
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Toca Kitchen 2
- MyScript Nebo
- PDF Expert by Readdle
Top free iPhone games
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- Hole.io
- PUBG MOBILE
- Love Balls
- Snake Vs Block
- Knife Hit
- Wordscapes
- HQ Trivia
Top paid iPhone games
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Minecraft
- Pocket Build
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 5
- The Game of Life
- Getting Over It
- Earn to Die 2
Top free iPad games
- Helix Jump
- Love Balls
- Kick the Buddy
- ROBLOX
- Hole.io
- Pixel Art – Color by Number
- Snake Vs Block
- Bowmasters — Multiplayer Game
- Wordscapes
Top paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Plague Inc.
- Heads Up!
- The Room: Old Sins
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
- Terraria
- Bloons TD 6
- Bloons TD 5 HD
