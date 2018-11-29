News
Starbucks will begin blocking adult sites in its restaurants in 2019

The coffee chain is finally taking a stand

Nov 29, 2018

6:11 AM EST

Starbucks is going to stop users on its public Wi-Fi from watching porn sometime during 2019.

The green coffee giant is following McDonald’s, which also blocks porn on its ‘McWi-Fi.’

In Canada, Starbucks, McDonalds and Tim Hortons are powered by Bell’s internet services.

Starbucks has tested out multiple content filters and will introduce them in the U.S. first, according to The Verge.

The Verge also reports that Starbucks has been searching for a content filter that won’t block unintended websites since 2016, meaning it’s taken the company over two years to find the perfect content filter.

