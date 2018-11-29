Starbucks is going to stop users on its public Wi-Fi from watching porn sometime during 2019.
The green coffee giant is following McDonald’s, which also blocks porn on its ‘McWi-Fi.’
In Canada, Starbucks, McDonalds and Tim Hortons are powered by Bell’s internet services.
Starbucks has tested out multiple content filters and will introduce them in the U.S. first, according to The Verge.
The Verge also reports that Starbucks has been searching for a content filter that won’t block unintended websites since 2016, meaning it’s taken the company over two years to find the perfect content filter.
Source: The Verge
Comments