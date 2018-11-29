Toronto-based ModiFace launches AR-powered ‘Virtual Nail Salon’ app

Toronto-based ModiFace has launched Virtual Nail Salon, a free mobile app that uses augmented reality to demonstrate different nail polish shades.
The app, which is exclusively on iOS, was developed using Apple’s Core ML machine learning technology and applied to over 10,000 annotated hand images.
With this tech, the Virtual Nail Salon app can identify unique hand motions and positions. In fact, ModiFace says the app is capable of finding 3D nail boundaries and regions with “unmatched precision and a wide depth range (from as close as 5cm to the camera to as far away as 0.5m).”
The app features a variety of colour options and textures. Users can also create their own custom nail finishes. ModiFace says the app will work with any hand position and background.
Virtual Nail Salon can be downloaded from the App Store here.
Image credit: Max Pixel
