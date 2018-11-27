B.C. supercluster launches with $153M federal funding

The Digital Technology Supercluster launched with $153 million in federal funding to “leverage B.C.’s strengths and position Canada as a global hub for digital technology innovation.”
A November 27th, 2018 press release says the funding will help generate new jobs, grow Canada’s GDP and increase its global competitiveness “through the application of data analytics, quantum computing, and virtual, mixed/augmented reality.”
The British Columbia-based group includes a cohort of 29 members that represent 33 organizations. Members come from 14 small-to-medium sized businesses, 13 large companies, and six post-secondary institutions.
It said in the release it plans to invest in solutions that will help “enhance industry productivity, sustainability and competitiveness and the development of a diverse and skilled digital-ready workforce.”
“With funding from the Canadian government’s Innovation Superclusters Initiative and in collaboration with a consortium of diverse organizations, our leadership team and board of directors are looking forward to launch Canada into a digitally-driven future,” said Digital Technology Supercluster’s CEO Sue Paish in the release.
In Budget 2017, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government announced it is investing up to $950-million over five years to help industry-led innovation superclusters across the country. The funding would help grow the economy, create more productivity and help Canada be more competitive.
Members of Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster include:
- Avcorp Industries Inc
- AMPD Holdings Inc.
- Boeing Vancouver
- Careteam Technologies Inc.
- Canfor Corp.
- Change Healthcare
- Convergent Manufacturing Technologies Inc.
- Deloitte Canada
- DNAstack
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Finger Food Studios Inc.
- GE Digital
- Genome British Columbia
- Hatch Ltd.
- Joule Inc.
- Llamazoo Interactive Inc.
- LifeLabs
- MDA Systems Ltd.
- Microsoft
- MetaOptima Technology Inc.
- Molecular You Corp.
- Providence Health Care Business Corp.
- Post-Secondary Education Network: BC Institute of Technology, Emily Carr University of Art + Design, Simon Fraser University, University of Northern BC, University of Victoria
- Teck Resources Ltd
- TELUS
- Terramera Inc.
- TimberWest Forest Corp.
- University of British Columbia
- UrtheCast
Comments