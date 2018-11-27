New aerial drone rules released, open for public consultations

The International Organization for Standardization has released a draft set of aerial drone operating regulations that are meant to keep aircrafts safe and hold operators accountable.
According to the MIT Technology Review, public consultations are open until January 21st, 2019 and new rules will be adopted worldwide next year.
Some of the standards include the call for a no-fly zone and making sure that there is enough distance from an airport or certain locations that require sufficient distance. It also suggests that operators should log flights, as well as training and maintenance requirements.
These specific regulations are suggested so operators “respect privacy and data protection.”
The rules are the first of four sets that address aerial drones. The next will include more details on technical specifications, manufacturing quality and traffic management.
Source: TechnologyReview.com
