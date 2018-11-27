Netflix has struck a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company to adapt many of the late author’s beloved children’s books into animated series.
As part of the agreement, Netflix will be able to develop animated series based on at least 16 Dahl properties, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.
Netflix says production on the first of the Roald Dahl animated series will begin in 2019, though it didn’t say which property it will be based on. Netflix also didn’t reveal who will work on the series. However, the company says it will “bring together the highest quality creative, visual, and writing teams” to adapt Dahl’s extensive lineup of books.
While Roald Dahl’s books have been adapted many times, including, most recently, Steven Spielberg’s 2016 The BFG film, Netflix says this is the first time that a company has brought Dahl’s work together as part of a wide slate of animated event series and specials.
“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, in a press statement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”
“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” added Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family Content at Netflix. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”
