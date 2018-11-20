Here are Telus’ 2018 Black Friday deals

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has revealed a variety of deals for Black Friday 2018, and you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on them considering that a number of 2018 smartphones are on discount.
From the Google suite of phones, you won’t want to miss out on getting your hands on the latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL:
- Google Pixel 3 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month
Google Pixel 3 XL — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
While you’re at it, the Google Pixel 2 XL is also available for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month.
If you really wanted one of the latest iPhones, you’re in luck because there are some sweet deals too:
- iPhone XS Max — $590 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
iPhone XS — $460 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
iPhone XR — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
iPhone X — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
iPhone 8 Plus — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month
Telus has deals on Samsung and Huawei phones as well.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
Samsung Galaxy S9+ — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105 per month
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — $100 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro — $250 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
Huawei P20 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month
Huawei P20 Pro — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
The carrier is also offering a double data promotion on new phone purchases for up to 8GB of data:
- 1GB + 1GB for $25-per-month
- 2GB + 2GB for $30-per-month
- 4GB + 4GB for $35-per-month
- 6GB + 6GB for $45-per-month
- 8GB + 8GB for $60-per-month
The above prices don’t include the cost of Telus’s voice options, which range from $70-per-month to $95-per-month.
Telus’s Black Friday promotions end on November 26th, 2018.
Source: Telus
