Here are Telus’ 2018 Black Friday deals

The carrier is also offering a double data promotion for plans with up to 16GB

Nov 20, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Telus reveals some sweet Black Friday deals

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has revealed a variety of deals for Black Friday 2018, and you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on them considering that a number of 2018 smartphones are on discount.

From the Google suite of phones, you won’t want to miss out on getting your hands on the latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL:

  • Google Pixel 3 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month
    Google Pixel 3 XL — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month

While you’re at it, the Google Pixel 2 XL is also available for $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95-per-month.

If you really wanted one of the latest iPhones, you’re in luck because there are some sweet deals too:

  • iPhone XS Max — $590 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
    iPhone XS — $460 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
    iPhone XR — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
    iPhone X — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $115-per-month
    iPhone 8 Plus — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105-per-month

Telus has deals on Samsung and Huawei phones as well.

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $105 per month
    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — $100 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro — $250 down on a two-year plan starting at $115 per month
    Huawei P20 — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $85 per month
    Huawei P20 Pro — $0 down on a two-year plan starting at $95 per month

The carrier is also offering a double data promotion on new phone purchases for up to 8GB of data:

  • 1GB + 1GB for $25-per-month
  • 2GB + 2GB for $30-per-month
  • 4GB + 4GB for $35-per-month
  • 6GB + 6GB for $45-per-month
  • 8GB + 8GB for $60-per-month

The above prices don’t include the cost of Telus’s voice options, which range from $70-per-month to $95-per-month.

Telus’s Black Friday promotions end on November 26th, 2018.

Source: Telus

