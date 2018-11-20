The Source’s Canadian 2018 Black Friday deals

Following a few days of countdowns, The Source has finally revealed its Canadian Black Friday deals.
The electronics retailer’s Black Friday sales will run from November 22nd to 25th.
The full list of offers can be viewed here, while a breakdown of some of the most notable promotions can be found below.
Audio
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones — $164.99 (regular $329.99) [Friday only]
- Beats Powerbeats wireless headphones — $129.99 (regular $249.99)
- Sony in-ear Bluetooth earbuds — $49.99 (regular $69.99)
- Sony SRS-XB21 wireless speaker — $89.99 (regular $139.99)
- Soundlink Micro Bluetooth speaker — $89.99 (regular $129.99)
- SoundSport in-ear headphones — $59.99 (regular $99.99)
- SoundSport wireless headphones — $139.99 (regular $179.99)
- UE Boom 2 LE wireless speaker — $99.99 (regular $199.99)
- UE Wonderboom wireless speaker — $79.99 (regular $129.99)
- urBeats 3 or urBeats X — from $47.99, depending on model (40 percent off)
Computers and Tablets
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop — $879.99 (regular $999.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $69.99 (regular $99.99)
- Asus VivoBook Max laptop — $299.99 (regular $399.99)
- HP 17.3″ laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD — $549.99 (regular $649.99)
- iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi 32GB — $389.99 (regular $429.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ tablet — $109.99 (regular $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7″ tablet — $89.99 (regular $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ tablet — $179.99 (regular $329.99)
Gaming
- DualShock 4 Controller — $49.99 (regular $74.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro controller — $59.99 (regular $89.99)
- PlayStation 4 Spider-Man 1TB bundle — $259.99 (regular $379.99)
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle — $249.99 (regular $379.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB console — $299.99 (regular $379.99)
- Xbox One controller — $59.99 (regular $74.99)
Mobile
- Apple lightning to USB cable — $19.99 (regular $25.99)
- Nextech 10,000mAh power bank — $19.99 (regular $39.99)
- Nextech wireless charging pad — $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- Samsung wireless charging pad — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Select Samsung smartphone cases — 50 percent off
Smart home
- Amazon Echo — $89.99 (regular $129.99)
- Amazon Echo Spot — $119.99 (regular $169.99)
- August Smart Lock Pro+ Connect — $249.99 (regular $349.99)
- Google Home — $89.99 (regular $179.99)
- Google Home Mini — $34.99 (regular $79.99)
- Nest Hello video doorbell — $229.99 (regular $299.99)
- Sonos One — $219.99 (regular $249.99)
TV
- LG 43″ UK6090 4K HDR LED Smart TV — $429.99 (regular $599.99) [Starts November 23rd]
- LG 55″ UK6090 4K HDR LED Smart TV — $599.99 (regular $899.99) [Starts November 23rd]
- Samsung 55″ NU6900 4K Smart TV — $599.99 (regular $849.99) [Starts November 23rd]
- Samsung 65″ NU6900 4K Smart TV — $999.99 (regular $1399.99) [Starts November 23rd]
- Sony 55″ X800E 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV — $999.99 (regular $1199.99) [Starts November 23rd]
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 — starting at $299.99, depending on model ($70 off) [November 22nd to 26th]
- Fitbit Ace kids wristband — $79.99 (regular $129.99)
- Fitbit Charge 3 — $159.99 (regular $199.99)
- Fitbit Versa — $199.99 (regular $249.99)
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch — $279.99 (regular $399.99)
