Google offers buy one get one 50 percent off Pixel 3 and 3 XL pre-Black Friday promo

With less than one week before Black Friday 2018 kicks off, Google is launching a special pre-Black Friday promotion.
Starting today, Canadian consumers can get 50 percent off a second Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL when they buy one at full price. To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to add two Pixel devices to your basket. The second Pixel can be of equal or lesser value compared to the first one.
The promotion is available until November 21st, 2018 at 11:59pm PT, or until supplies last.
Google will officially launch its Black Friday sale on Thursday, November 22nd. We’ll preview Google’s Black Friday deals in a separate post.
In the meantime, however, you can check them out on the company’s website.
Source: Google
