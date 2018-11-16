Google previews its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

While Black Friday 2018 may still be a week away, Google isn’t being shy about the promotions it plans to offer in just a few short days.
Among the more notable deals will see Google discounting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $200 and $250, respectively, and the base model Pixelbook by $300.
See the full list of deals below:
- Save $200 on the Pixel 3 and $250 on the Pixel 3 XL
- Save $300 on the Pixelbook
- Save $44 on the Google Home Mini
- Save $90 on Google Home
- Save $100 on Google Home Max
- Save $10 on Chromecast
- Save $60 on Pixel Buds
- Save $20 on Chromecast Ultra
- Save $50 on Google Wifi one-pack
Additionally, Google has also revealed its planned Cyber Monday promotions. While less numerous, there’s a decent deal there to get a free Pixel Stand alongside the purchase of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.
See the company’s full list of Cyber Monday promotions below:
- Get a free Pixel Stand and $50 in Google Store credit when you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL
- Save $25 on a My Case
Google’s Black Friday sale will start on Thursday, November 22nd.
Source: Google
