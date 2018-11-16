News
Google previews its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Canadian consumers will be able to get $200 and $250 off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, respectively

Nov 16, 2018

10:14 AM EST

While Black Friday 2018 may still be a week away, Google isn’t being shy about the promotions it plans to offer in just a few short days.

Among the more notable deals will see Google discounting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $200 and $250, respectively, and the base model Pixelbook by $300.

See the full list of deals below:

Additionally, Google has also revealed its planned Cyber Monday promotions. While less numerous, there’s a decent deal there to get a free Pixel Stand alongside the purchase of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.

See the company’s full list of Cyber Monday promotions below:

  • Get a free Pixel Stand and $50 in Google Store credit when you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL
  • Save $25 on a My Case

Google’s Black Friday sale will start on Thursday, November 22nd.

Source: Google

