Twitter considering creating an edit button to fix misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL

One of Twitter’s most desired features could very well be coming to the real-time news platform.
Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company is considering bringing a tool that will allow tweets to be edited, specifically for misspelling or when the incorrect URL has been posted.
“You have to pay attention to what are the use cases for the edit button. A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That’s a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time,” said Dorsey.
The creation of an edit button would certainly relieve some frustration from its users, which Twitter claims it’s aware of and what the company states is “friction in the service.”
“We have been considering this for a while and we have to do in the right way,” said Dorsey. “We can’t just rush it out. We can’t make something which is distracting or takes anything away from the public record.”
Source: TNW
