Ritual comes to Danforth and Junction, celebrates with $1 Food Festival

Customers can order $1 meals from over 50 participating restaurants

Nov 12, 2018

7:02 AM EST

Ritual $1 Food Fest

Ritual will be available in the Danforth and Junction neighbourhoods in Toronto, Ontario starting November 12th.

To celebrate the addition of the new neighbourhoods, Ritual is having a $1 Food Festival.

From November 12th until November 16th, customers will be able to order from over 50 restaurants and get meals that typically cost over $10 for just $1.

Additionally, customers can order at multiple different restaurants throughout the week.

Here’s a quick taste of some of the restaurants that are participating in the $1 Food Festival.

Junction restaurants

  • Freshii at 3074 Dundas Street West
  • The Beet Organic Restaurant at 2968 Dundas Street West
  • Teriyaki Experience at 70 Weston Road
  • Hale Coffee Company at 300 Campbell Avenue
  • Secret Lands at 1595 Dupont Street

Danforth restaurants

  • 7Number at 307 Danforth Avenue
  • Osmow’s at 497 Danforth Avenue
  • Von Doughnuts at 713 Danforth Avenue
  • Marvel Coffee Co. at 6 Donlands Avenue
  • Casa Suhi at 469 Danforth Avenue

To see a complete list of participating restaurants, merely search “Dollar Festival” on Ritual.

If you don’t have Ritual and you want to get in on the action, you can go to the app’s website here or download the app for iOS or Android.

