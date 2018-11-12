Gboard GIF suggestion feature is now rolling out globally

Google is pushing out an update to Gboard that suggests GIFs, emoji and Stickers relevant to the ongoing conversation.
This rollout is finally available globally, following the search company testing the functionality back in September.
While typing there should be a GIF icon that appears on the top left corner of Gboard. When it pops up, the user is able tap it to view a selection of GIFs, emojis and Stickers.
Google says the process is performed entirely on your handset and that it works via the device’s onboard AI.
Oddly enough, with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, colours appear around the G and showcase the same GIFs available on the Pixel 3 through the Gboard GIF update.
