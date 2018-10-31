Google globally rolls out emoji-style Mini stickers on Gboard

News
Google is helping users make custom emoji

Oct 31, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Google is rolling out globally its user-customizable, emoji-style Mini stickers for Gboard. The feature was first announced back in August as a server-side update only available to certain users.

After taking a selfie, the “emoji Minis” as Google refers to them use Google’s machine learning to suggest skin tone, hairstyle and accessories.

Users can then choose their own hair colour, facial hair or a variety of eyewear or head coverings. Emoji Minis users can also add freckles or wrinkles to their stickers.

With the Mini sticker emojis, users can also get access to a selection of emoji that look more like they do.

“With Mini emojis, redheads (and other hair types) won’t just get a single redheaded emoji, but instead a selection of redheaded options, including redheaded zombies 🧟, redheaded mages 🧙 and redheaded shruggies 🤷,” reads an excerpt from an October 30th, 2018 Google media release.

Emoji Minis roll out today in all Gboard languages and countries on both iOS and Android.

Source: Google 

