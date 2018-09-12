Google testing Gboard feature that finds relevant GIFs and Stickers faster

The artificial intelligence (AI) built into Google’s Gboard keyboard app is getting even smarter.
According to Android Police, Google is quietly testing a Gboard feature that informs the user when the keyboard has found a relevant GIF or sticker — or relevant information — pertaining what users are currently typing.
Once Gboard’s AI finds a relevant piece of media, the keyboard’s left-hand side G button will change into a smiley face, a search icon or a GIF icon depending on what the user has typed.
For example, if users type a celebrity’s name, the G can change into a search icon to prompt the user to conduct a search. If a user was to type “Dog” using the keyboard, the G can turn into a GIF icon of a puppy.
Gboard can already suggest GIFs and emojis, but this new the feature is automatic, making the process quicker and enabling users to know when Gboard has found a relevant piece of media almost immediately.
It’s worth noting that the current Gboard has the G icon, but it’s not dynamic. Tapping the G currently launches a search bar that allows users to look for a specific GIF, Sticker or information.
Android Police said that the new feature is a server-side test, therefore, and it’s unclear if or when this feature will make it to the beta version of the app.
Source: Android Police
