OCS receives over 220,000 legal cannabis orders, shipping returns to 1-3 business days

After receiving a barrage of orders on opening day, followed by shipping delays and a data breach, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) says its back on track and has caught up with its massive backlog of orders.
In a recent statement, the OCS announced it has now received over 220,000 orders of legal cannabis since October 17th and says it is now “focussed on continuing to improve its retail experience for customers.”
“The OCS appreciates customers’ patience over the last few weeks as we worked collaboratively with licensed producers to resolve the initial challenges of launching a new business,” said OCS CEO Patrick Ford.
“Now with the backlog of orders cleared, we are moving forward and returning to our 1-3 business day delivery expectation. Our top priority is to continuously improve customer retail experience for the many Ontarians that are buying safe, quality recreational cannabis products from the OCS.”
The OCS and its online shopping partner Shopify announced it received over 100,000 orders within the first 24-hours of going live, with the number jumping to 150,000 total orders 11 days later.
Now, three weeks into sales and over 220,000 orders shipped, the legal cannabis business seems to be thriving in Ontario.
Source: OCD
Comments