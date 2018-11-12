iPhone, iPad Crave subscribers can now download content to their devices

Toronto-based media giant Bell Media has announced that its new, updated Crave app is available for download on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV devices.
Crave subscribers are also now able to download select content to their iPhone and iPad devices to watch offline.
Crave-exclusive programming, like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock are available for download, as well as select content from Bell’s media partners, including Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan.
Bell Media formally launched an updated version of its Crave platform on November 1st, 2018.
The media service provider also announced a new ‘Crave + Movies + HBO’ plan that provides subscribers with access to a broader library of content for $19.98 per month.
Source: Bell Media
