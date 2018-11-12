News
Staples Canada unveils its pre-Black Friday tech deals

Nov 12, 2018

3:29 PM EST

staples canada

Not one to be excluded, Staples Canada is jumping on the discount bus and has announced its ‘early-Black Friday’ tech deals.

The sale starts Wednesday, November 14th and runs until Thursday, November 22nd.

  • Acer ViviBook Max Laptop for $599.99 (Save $170)
  • HP Pavillion Laptop with AMD A12-9720P for $699.99 (Save $170)
  • Asus X540 Laptop for $429.99 (Save $100)
  • HP Pavillion Laptop with AMD Ryzen 2 2200U for $629.99 (Save $120)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3 Wireless headphones for $229.99 (Save $100)
  • Sony XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speakers for $34.99 (Save $15)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch for $179.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $249.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8-inch for $179.99
  • Acer Iconica one Tablet for $99.99 (Save $10)
  • Asus ROG Strix GL703 Gaming Laptop for $1249.99 (Save $250)
  • Arlo Pro, 2 camera kit for $379.99 (Save $70)
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 for $499.99 (Save $100)
  • Samsung Galaxy A5 for $374.99 (Save $70)
  • Samsung Galaxy J3 for $189.99 (Save $20)
  • Nokia 1 for $129.99
  • Nokia 6.1 for $399.99
  • BlackBerry Key2LE for $599.99
  • Asus Zenfone Max for $229.99
  • Asus Zenfone Max Plus for $299.99
  • Asus Zenfone Max 5Q for $449.99
  • Bose SoundLink Around-ear headphone for $229.99 (Save $40)
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t for $179.99 (Save $70)
  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus purchase includes a free $200 Staples Gift Card
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for $279.99 (Save $190)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch for $379.99 (Save 80)
  • Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro for $169.99 (Save $130)
  • Purchase any 2 HP or Samsung toners and receive a free Google Home Mini
  • DJI Phantom 4 with Backpack for $999.99

Source: Staples Canada

