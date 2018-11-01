iOS 12.1 brings performance management to iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X

With the release of iOS 12.1, Apple brought its performance management feature to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X.
The Cupertino-based company first introduced the feature in iOS 10.2.1 for the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus. Designed to prevent unexpected shutdowns, the feature capped performance on devices with older batteries.
Apple said that as batteries age, they might not be able to provide power when quickly demanded by other components, like the CPU. When this happens, the iPhone shuts off to protect those components. However, having your iPhone shut off seemingly at random isn’t a great experience, so it added the performance management feature.
Now that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X are a year old, Apple added the feature to those devices. However, Apple notes on its website that performance management may be less noticeable on these iPhones. The reason, according to Apple, is that those phones feature “more advanced hardware and software design.”
This allows for a different, more accurate performance management system for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X.
Additionally, users can turn off performance management in the Settings app, under the Battery Health menu.
Currently, the feature doesn’t extend to the iPhone XS, XS Max or XR.
It’s also worth noting that an Italian antitrust agency recently fined Apple for causing the unexpected shutdowns with the iOS 10 update, and fined the company again for not providing customers with information regarding their batteries or why their phones were slowing down.
Source: MacRumors
