Here are pictures shot with the Pixel 3’s ‘Night Sight’ camera feature

An APK of the version of Google’s Camera app that features the Pixel 3’s new ‘Night Sight’ feature recently became available for download.
While it’s fair to be concerned about sideloading an APK, I’ve taken it upon myself to download the app and use it on one of MobileSyrup’s Pixel 3 XL smartphones.
All of the below photos were shot at around 9pm. The pictures turned out considerably noisy, even with Night Sight turned on. That said, the images are also a lot brighter and clearer than I expected.
The pictures on the left had HDR+ enabled, while the pictures on the right featured Night Sight.
You can check out all of the images below:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
This is a modded APK, so it’s possible that the quality of images snapped with Night Sight could change when the feature is officially available.
You can learn more about the Android camera APK that includes Night Sight in this story. The file works on all Pixel handsets, though as always when it comes to APK files, download it at your own risk.
Comments