Here’s what to expect from Apple’s October 30 event: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air and AirPods 2

If three new iPhones and a brand new Apple Watch weren’t enough for you, don’t worry because Apple is hosting yet another hardware event on October 30th.

The keynote is set to take place in New York at 10am ET/1pm PT in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Howard Gilman Opera House, rather than the company’s Cupertino, California Steve Jobs Theatre venue.

There are a few products we will almost certainly catch a glimpse of at the event, including a new iPad Pro with minimized bezels and Face ID authentication, as well as an updated Mac Mini and possibly even a new version of the iPad Mini.

There are other devices the tech giant might reveal too, including Apple’s frequently-delayed AirPower charging pad and the often-rumoured 2nd-generation version of its wireless Bluetooth AirPods.

I’ll be on the ground at Apple’s event bringing you all the news directly from the show floor, but until Tuesday, here’s everything we expect to see at the tech giant’s ‘There’s more in the making,’ fall hardware event.

Note: As more rumours appear over the next couple days leading up to Apple’s event, this story will be updated.

iPad Pro (2018)

Apple’s new iPad Pro is expected to feature minimized bezels and possibly a display notch depending on what rumours you believe. The iPhone X’s and iPhone XS’ Face ID authentication functionality will likely make its way to the 2018 iPad Pro, and as a result, the tablet is also rumoured to ditch Touch ID.

Further, Face ID is tipped to work in any orientation, regardless of whether the 2018 iPad Pro is held in portrait or landscape mode. Face ID will reportedly even operate when the new iPad Pro is attached to Apple’s Smart Keyboard, which is also likely set to be slightly revamped.

Other changes include an updated version of the Apple Pencil, the tech giant’s (2018) 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro stylus. It’s currently unclear what will be changed in this new Apple Pencil iteration, though extended battery life and a more efficient charging method are likely upgrades.

Finally and most interestingly, Apple is tipped to ditch its proprietary Lighting port for USB-C when it comes to the 2018 iPad Pro. This will allow the iPad Pro to connect to an external display, according to reports.

MacBook Air

Apple laptop users have been asking for a new MacBook Air for years. With the iconic device now being the oldest MacBook currently sold by Apple, as well as the tech giant’s lowest-cost option, the Air is long overdue for an update.

While rumours of an updated MacBook Air have appeared many times over the last few months, it looks like Apple’s fall hardware event will finally give us our first look at the device.

The new MacBook Air is expected to feature a Retina Display, USB-C and Intel’s 8th-generation processor. The laptop’s bezels will also be slimmed down significantly as well, according to various reports.

Regarding price, it’s likely the Air will start at somewhere in the $1,300 to $1,400 CAD range, given that it will be position as the entry-level device in Apple’s laptop lineup.

iPad Mini (2018)

While most likely assumed that Apple’s 4th-generation iPad Mini, released way back in 2015, was the last in the company’s popular smaller tablet line, it looks like that might not be the case.

Recent rumours sourced from often reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, indicate Apple has plans to release a new 5th-generation iPad Mini.

The new iPad Mini is expected to feature an improved processor, a lower cost display panel and possibly a subtly updated design. Kuo says that while the 2018 iPad Mini will be announced at Apple’s October 30th event, the device likely won’t be released until a later date.

Mac Mini

Similar to the MacBook Air, Apple’s pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer hasn’t been updated for years. In fact, the last new version of the Mac Mini was released back in 2014, the same year Apple launched the iPhone 6.

The new Mac Mini will reportedly feature an Intel’s 8th-generation processor, modern ports, which, of course, will include USB-C and possibly a shift to faster SSD storage.

AirPods 2

I’ve frequently contended Apple’s Bluetooth-powered wireless AirPods are one of the best products the company has released in recent memory. The AirPods may not feature the best sound quality, but they’re the only Bluetooth headphones I’ve used that operate flawlessly when it comes to connecting to devices thanks to Apple’s proprietary W1 chip.

There are a variety of rumours circulating about the new AirPods, including noise-cancelling and water resistance, but one feature the new version of the earbuds will almost certainly get is wireless charging given that Apple first revealed the earbuds’ new wireless charging case last year.

Integrated ‘Hey Siri’ functionality is also rumoured to be coming to the AirPods 2.

AirPower

Apple first revealed its AirPower charger last year when the company showed off the iPhone X’s wireless charging feature. Since then though, we haven’t heard much about the charging pad, with rumours circulating that Apple’s engineers have experienced significant manufacturing difficulties related to heat management and connectivity.

Unlike similar multi-device charging pads, the AirPower is capable of charging Apple’s AirPods, Qi-compatible iPhones and the Apple Watch, from any location on the mat.

The AirPower is reportedly still on the way through according to reports, especially given that the accessory was featured in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS’ in-box marketing material.

Rumours indicate that the AirPower will reportedly either launch before the end of 2018 or in the first quarter of 2019.

