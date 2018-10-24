Microsoft reports $29.1 billion USD revenue in Q1 2019 earnings

Redmond computing giant Microsoft announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results on October 24th, 2018.
The company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.1 billion USD (roughly $37.95 billion CAD), as well as an operating income of $10.0 billion USD (roughly $13.04 billion CAD).
Microsoft’s revenue increased by 19 percent compared to Q1 2018, while the company’s operating income increased by 29 percent compared to Q1 2018.
“We are off to a great start in fiscal 2019, a result of our innovation and the trust customers are placing in us to power their digital transformation,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, in an October 24th, 2018 media release.
“We’re excited to help our customers build the digital capability they need to thrive and grow, with a business model that is fundamentally aligned to their success.”
Interesting to note is that Windows OEM revenue reportedly increased by three percent compared to Q1 2018, while Surface revenue specifically increased by 14 percent.
Microsoft’s gaming division increased revenue by 44 percent.
Microsoft stock closed the day’s trading at $102.32 USD (roughly $133.48 CAD).
Source: Microsoft
