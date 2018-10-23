Walmart brings Mobile Check-in feature to 22 Canadian locations, plans to launch ‘Pickup Towers’ in 2019

Walmart has steadily increased its offerings to Canadians and recently teamed up with Instacart and Food-X for home delivery, which is part of its larger e-commerce strategy to take on competitors such as Amazon and Loblaws.
Announced today, Walmart Canada is bringing a ‘Mobile Check-in’ feature to 22 new locations in Regina, Halifax, Moncton, Victoria and Quebec City.
The Mobile Check-in allows the Walmart customers who use its Grocery Pickup service to check-in through its mobile app 30 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time and alert a Walmart representative that they’re en route.
This feature is currently available in the new 22 locations, but Walmart says “the company plans to expand the mobile check-in feature to all Walmart Canada Grocery Pickup store locations sometime next year.”
In addition to driving customers to download its app and shed its bricks-and-mortar history, Walmart will be bringing “Pickup Towers” to Canada sometime “early 2019.” The pilot project will see two locations pop-up in Oakville and Mississauga stores.
Walmart says the “Pickup Towers are high-tech, 16-foot-tall units, capable of dispensing a customer’s online, general merchandise order in less than a minute.” These Pickup Towers have been active in the Unites States since mid-2017.
Source: Walmart
