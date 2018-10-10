Both the 42mm and 46mm LTE versions of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch are now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada.
The 42mm smartwatch costs $499 while the 46mm is listed at $539. However, if you pre-order the 46mm Galaxy Watch, you’ll also get a free Qi Wireless Charger Duo, Samsung’s recently released dock that’s capable of charging two Qi wireless devices simultaneously.
The LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch features 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, compared to the 768MB of RAM Bluetooth version.
The Galaxy Watch is the South Korean company’s latest smartwatch. It features a heartbeat sensor and ways to track how often you’re doing exercises.
The watch also supports Samsung Pay, Bixby Voice and is powered by an Exynos 9110 dual-core processor.
