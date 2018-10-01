Ubisoft and Google partner on game streaming initiative

Google has announced Project Stream, an initiative that aims to improve the quality of video game streaming.
Because video games are becoming increasingly more complex from a technological perspective, it can be difficult to maintain high-quality game streaming.
With that in mind, Google has partnered with Ubisoft to stream the Ubisoft Quebec-developed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in a Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop.
Google will open up Project Stream to a limited number of U.S. participants starting October 5th. There’s currently no word of testing in Canada.
However, the reveal of Project Stream follows a June report that Google is developing a game streaming console.
It’s possible that Google is working with companies like Ubisoft to develop improved game streaming tech before it launches such a device.
Source: Ubisoft
Comments