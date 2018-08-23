Canadian parking app HonkMobile is expanding to airports

HonkMobile is a parking app that lets users find and pay for parking all from a mobile app. Now the company behind that app is bringing a new feature to its platform HonkTravel.
HonkTravel aims to make airport parking easier for travellers and for those who work at the airport.
Through the app, users can plan ahead and reserve a parking spot for up to 60 days ahead of their trip. Those that pre-book a parking spot can do so knowing they’ll get a full refund if they decide to cancel the order. The data from the app also helps some airports manage their parking inventory.
The app is first launching at a few Toronto area airports, including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Pearson Airport.
Prices for the parking ranges from $20 to $40 CAD per day plus a one-time valet fee if the user chooses that option.
Honk is celebrating the launch of the feature with a 10 percent off coupon for travellers looking to park at one of the two supported airports. Users just need to use the code ‘FLYAWAY’ when they’re checking out. Users have until midnight on September 3rd to take advantage of this offer.
When a user receives their order confirmation they’ll receive a barcode to scan as they enter the airport’s parking lot.
Honk is looking to expand its parking platform to more airports and is currently working on additional partnerships.
Users can download the HonkMobile for in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
Comments