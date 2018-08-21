Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass mobile app

Microsoft has announced a companion mobile app to its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service.
The free Android and iOS app will allow Game Pass users to browse the service’s game catalogue and start downloads on their Xbox One consoles.
A beta version of the app can now be tested on both Android and iOS. Microsoft did not confirm a release window for the final version of the Game Pass app.
In addition to the app, Microsoft also confirmed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection — which includes remastered versions of the first four numbered Halo games — will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library on September 1st.
At the same time, The Master Chief Collection will also receive a significant update that adds 4K resolution support on the Xbox One X, improved matchmaking, faster load times and more.
Finally, until August 31st, Microsoft will be running a promotion that lets new Game Pass subscribers pick up a one-month membership for $2 CAD, with a second month included at no additional charge.
Source: Xbox
