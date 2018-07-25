HTC U12 Life to feature a 6-inch display and 3,600mAh battery: report

HTC is working on a smartphone codenamed the Imagine Life, also known as the HTC U12 Life.
Android Authority has reportedly seen the device’s marketing materials and has shed some light on the upcoming device.
The unannounced device will feature a 6-inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution display with 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 636 chipset. Further, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 16 and 5-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera setup.
Additionally, the phone is to feature a 3,600mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support.
Previous report indicate that the U12 Life will have an iPhone X notch and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Source: Android Authority
Comments