News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon is making it easier for users to have multiple Alexa devices in the same room

One of the best features from Amazon's Echos is coming to all Alexa enabled devices

Jul 25, 2018

5:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Echo Spot

Amazon is bringing its Echo Spatial Perception (ESP) to third-party Alexa devices through the use of cloud technology.

ESP is the technology that makes sure only the closest Alexa device to the user activates instead of all of the speakers within hearing distance.

This has been built into Amazons Echo line of products since 2016, but if the user had any third-party Alexa devices they haven’t had the same luxury — at least not until now.

The company is using cloud technology to bring the feature to all Alexa enabled devices. The company even claims that the cloud version of ESP is actually more accurate than the regular offline ESP.

This new feature will make it a lot easier to have multiple Alexa devices close together, or in a large space where sound might travel far.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 24, 2018

1:54 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2018

News

Jul 9, 2018

2:31 PM EDT

225 million smart speakers in people’s homes by 2020: report

Business

Jul 25, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

Amazon announces plans to open fulfillment centre in Caledon

News

Apr 19, 2018

4:57 PM EDT

Amazon is making it easier for Alexa to make sick burns

Comments