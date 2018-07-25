Amazon is bringing its Echo Spatial Perception (ESP) to third-party Alexa devices through the use of cloud technology.
ESP is the technology that makes sure only the closest Alexa device to the user activates instead of all of the speakers within hearing distance.
This has been built into Amazons Echo line of products since 2016, but if the user had any third-party Alexa devices they haven’t had the same luxury — at least not until now.
The company is using cloud technology to bring the feature to all Alexa enabled devices. The company even claims that the cloud version of ESP is actually more accurate than the regular offline ESP.
This new feature will make it a lot easier to have multiple Alexa devices close together, or in a large space where sound might travel far.
Source: Amazon
