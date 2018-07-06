Skype testing read receipts with Insiders in new preview build

Microsoft has added read receipts to Skype in the popular chat app’s 8.26.76 preview build.
Read receipts are currently only available to Skype Insiders, who can access the feature on iOS, Android and desktop. The feature will be disabled if the user’s status is set to invisible and can be manually turned off in the privacy settings as well.
Currently, read receipts are supported in one-on-one conversations and group chats with 20 or fewer people. The feature is expected to roll out to all users following testing.
Other social apps have had read receipts for a while now, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter and even Instagram.
Source: Microsoft
