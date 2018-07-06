Learn the ins and outs of Salesforce for $51

The demand for Salesforce Admins has increased as companies are beginning to rely more on customer relationship management (CRM). You can take advantage of this burgeoning job market by pursuing a career in Salesforce administration, but you’ll need the right tools to earn your certification This Essential Salesforce Certification Training Bundle will help you prepare for the certification exams for $51.36 CAD [$39 USD].
This training bundle contains 30 hours of content spread across 166 lessons and will teach you everything you need to know about configuring and maintaining a Salesforce organization. This includes beginner’s skills such as customizing and maintaining basic applications, all the way up to deploying custom applications. By the time you complete the courses, you should be able to pass the Salesforce Certified Administrator, Advanced Administrator, and App Builder Certification exams.
Each of the courses in the Essential Salesforce Certification Training Bundle cost $525.53 CAD [$399 USD] individually, adding up to $1576.83 CAD [$1,197 USD] in total. However, you can find all three courses in our store for just $51.36 CAD [$39 USD], or 96% off.
