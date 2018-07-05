Rogers is launching a premium subsidy tier that reduces the upfront price of high-end devices today in Quebec, the carrier has confirmed to MobileSyrup.
The new ‘Ultra Tab’ tops Rogers’ Premium+ Tab as the highest priced plan tier at the carrier. Higher subsidy tiers allow customers to pay the least amount of money upfront on expensive devices like the iPhone X in comparison to the other tiers.
“We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers more options when it comes to our products and services and the new Ultra Tab plans in Quebec are another example of that,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup via email.
At launch, Ultra Tab plans will start from $108 per month for 8GB of data, plus a 2GB bonus.
The iPhone X 64GB is $199 CAD down on a two-year Ultra Tab plan, while the 256GB model is $399.
In comparison, Rogers currently offers the iPhone X 64GB for $399 down on a Premium+ Tab two-year plan in Quebec.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is $0 down on this plan, as is the Samsung Galaxy S8, Huawei P20 Pro, the LG G7 and the Google Pixel 2 64GB.
The Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB is $249 down, and the 128GB model is $379 down. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is only $49 down on this pricing tier, while the S9 Plus is $179.
The change comes following the recent launch of Bell’s ‘Ultra Premium’ pricing tier, which is also Quebec-only.
