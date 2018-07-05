Netflix celebrates National Kiss Day with a list of available romance titles

More than 80 million Netflix accounts have watched a romance film within the past year — that’s almost two-thirds of Netflix’s global subscribers, according to the company.
Further, the Netflix Original Kissing Booth has a 30 percent re-watch rate, which is higher than the average Netflix film.
With all of this romance in the air it makes sense that National Kiss Day is on the horizon. So on July 6th, don't forget to kiss a loved one.
In celebration, Netflix curated a list in celebration of the non-statutory kissing holiday.
Romance films
- Kissing Booth
- IBIZA
- Alex Strangelove
- Set it Up
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Sixteen Candles
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Carol
- Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
- Margarita, With A Straw
- Friends from College
- The Fundamentals of Caring
- Kodachrome
- Catching Feelings
Netflix has also shared some of its upcoming Originals coming to the service that are influenced by love.
- Like Father — August 3rd
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Pie Society – August 10th
- To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before — August 17th
- Sierra Burgess is a Loser — September 7th
The streaming service has also provided a guide that attempts to match people with a current movie on Netflix with another film they might have watched.
Additionally, Netflix has provided an astrological list of shows to watch depending on your sign.
