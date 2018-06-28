News
Walmart Canada to start selling Freedom Mobile devices

Approximately 140 Walmart locations across Canada will sell Freedom Mobile devices starting later this summer

Jun 28, 2018

8:48 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile

Shaw announced today, as part of its Q3 2018 earnings report, that Walmart Canada will start carrying Freedom Mobile products.

Approximately 140 Walmart locations across Canada will sell devices from the Shaw-owned carrier starting later this summer.

“We’re very pleased to announce that we’ve recently signed a comprehensive distribution agreement with Walmart, which will provide for our Wireless products to be distributed in approximately 140 Walmart locations,” said CEO Brad Shaw in the June 28th press release accompanying Shaw’s Q3 earnings.

The new partnership builds on The Mobile Shop announcement Shaw made during its Q2 2018 earnings report. Since April, approximately 100 Mobile Shop locations across Canada have sold Freedom Mobile devices and services. According to Shaw, it expects to have approximately 600 Freedom Mobile retail locations in operation by early 2019.

Source: Shaw (PDF)

